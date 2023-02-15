PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.43. 225,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 363,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

The company has a market cap of $879.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,378 shares of company stock worth $1,217,854. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

