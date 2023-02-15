Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Trading Down 2.2%

Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 5,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Public Bank Berhad Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Public Bank Berhad Company Profile

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

