PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Short Interest Up 22.6% in January

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 365,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,485. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.40.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

