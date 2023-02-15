PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in January

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PPERY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 31,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,240. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.