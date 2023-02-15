PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in January

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 31,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,240. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.