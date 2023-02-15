Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.87

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.87 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.78). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.76), with a volume of 70,358 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.76) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The company has a market cap of £565.56 million and a PE ratio of 543.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.14.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

