Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Jason Hoitt Sells 4,500 Shares

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Provention Bio Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 855,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,512. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $871.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
