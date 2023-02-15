Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,025. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $778.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

