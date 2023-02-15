ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIS stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

