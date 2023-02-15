Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.02 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00021802 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $88.02 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00044594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00220165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7551487 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,240,503.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

