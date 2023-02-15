Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.