Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

About Nutrien

NTR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

