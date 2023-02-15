Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 505 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 164,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,932. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.