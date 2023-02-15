Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 468 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

TD stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,848. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

