Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,839. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

