Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 1.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 26,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,543. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

