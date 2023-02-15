Probity Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 767,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.