Probity Advisors Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OMC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. 87,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Get Rating

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

