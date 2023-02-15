Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 226,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.