Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of PRI opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

