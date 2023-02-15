Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 6.5% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.00. 77,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 147,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

