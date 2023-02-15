Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank comprises approximately 3.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 2.06% of Preferred Bank worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Preferred Bank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

