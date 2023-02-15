Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Short Interest Update

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Precigen by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter.
Precigen Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
