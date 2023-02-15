Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Short Interest Update

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Precigen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Precigen by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter.

Precigen Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precigen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.