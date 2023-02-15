POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKX. CWM LLC raised its position in POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.17. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

