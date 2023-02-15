Pollux Coin (POX) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003346 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $38.01 million and approximately $887,436.36 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00428368 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.19 or 0.28375846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.74536867 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,933,534.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

