PointState Capital LP Takes $181.70 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,263,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,700,000. Salesforce accounts for about 4.4% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned 0.13% of Salesforce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

