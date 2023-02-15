PointState Capital LP Sells 436,641 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

PointState Capital LP lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436,641 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 0.5% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Alcoa worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after buying an additional 679,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

