PointState Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PointState Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,009,325 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $56,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 839,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

