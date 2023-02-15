PointState Capital LP Has $31.55 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

PointState Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294,966 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Chesapeake Energy worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

CHK opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

