PointState Capital LP Buys 25,974 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 1.6% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.72% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $64,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

