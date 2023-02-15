PlayDapp Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $120.85 million and $11.76 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

