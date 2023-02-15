Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 0.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Planet Green

Planet Green Company Profile

In other news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 5,000,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Featured Stories

