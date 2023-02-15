Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Up 0.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Planet Green Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.
Planet Green Company Profile
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
