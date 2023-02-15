PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

