Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.84

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.84 and traded as high as C$14.03. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 69,130 shares.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.