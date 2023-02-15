Piper Sandler Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Neutral

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.30. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 74.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 156,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

