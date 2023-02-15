Piper Sandler Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Neutral

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.30. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Heritage Insurance Stock Performance
Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
