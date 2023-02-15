Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MHI opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
