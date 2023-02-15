Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MHI opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

