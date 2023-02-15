Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Purchased by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 75,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,497. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

