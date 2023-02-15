Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
HNW stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
