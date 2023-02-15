Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

