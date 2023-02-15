Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNWGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

