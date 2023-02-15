PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PTY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 478,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.91.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

