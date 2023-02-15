Persistence 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $306,011.12 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $80.39 million and $306,011.12 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00427316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.50 or 0.28306200 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,034,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,534,045 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.