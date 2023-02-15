Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 19,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

