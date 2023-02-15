Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Pershing Square Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 19,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $40.00.
About Pershing Square
