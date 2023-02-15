PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.
PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75.
Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer
In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $85,717,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $33,254,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.