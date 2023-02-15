PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $85,717,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $33,254,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

