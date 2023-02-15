PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PayPal Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PayPal
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
