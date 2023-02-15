PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PayPal Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.