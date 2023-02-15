Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.74

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 58988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Paya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Paya Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paya by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paya by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

