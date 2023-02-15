Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $876.21 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015122 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
