Pavadi Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pavadi Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises 4.4% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Hologic by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 918,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 69,196 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 186,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

