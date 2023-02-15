Pavadi Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pavadi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 4.1% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pavadi Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,205. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

