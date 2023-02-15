Pavadi Capital LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pavadi Capital LLC lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up about 8.5% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.