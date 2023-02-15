Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Recommended Stories

