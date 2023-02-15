Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.43. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

