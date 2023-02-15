Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Park City Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.07. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

